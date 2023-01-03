Watch CBS News
Brandi Carlile to headline Governor-elect Maura Healey's inaugural party at TD Garden

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Brandi Carlile will headline Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey's inaugural party at TD Garden in Boston Thursday.

"I'm thrilled to be honoring two barrier-breaking women in Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll this week," the singer said in a statement issued by the inaugural committee Tuesday. "As forces across this country try to sow division and anger, it fills me with hope to see women like them lead us forward with positivity and empathy."

Carlile, who has won six Grammy Awards, leads a long list of performers at the event Thursday evening. They include Todd Angilly, Boston Arts Academy students, the Boston Gay Men's Chorus, DJ Frenchy, Abilities Dance Company, Witch Pitch, OOMPA, and SciTech.

You can buy tickets at healeydriscollinaugural.com/tickets.

Healey is the first woman to be elected governor in Massachusetts. She'll also be the first lesbian governor in the nation.

Carlile and her wife were married in Massachusetts.

