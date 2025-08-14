Red Sox send encouraging message to Braintree Little Leaguers ahead of World Series

The Braintree Little League team will play its first game of the Little League World Series on Thursday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The Boston Red Sox sent over some words of encouragement to help them get ready and pumped up for their game against Irmo, South Carolina,

Red Sox manager Alex Cora, star rookie Roman Anthony, dynamic outfielder/infielder Ceddanne Rafaela, and bench coach Jason Varitek each recorded a message for the Braintree American 12A team, which the boys watched from Williamsport on Wednesday night.

"Hey, it's A.C. here. Good luck in Williamsport. Go get them," said Cora.

"From our family, from the Red Sox, we wish you guys the best in the Little League World Series," said Rafaela.

"I wanted to congratulate you boys and say good luck in Williamsport," said Anthony. "Go get 'em."

Varitek's message has some extra meaning to it, since he played in the Little League World Series himself back in 1984. That year, a 12-year-old Varitek helped his team from Altamonte Springs, Florida win the U.S. Championship.

"I just want to wish you guys the best of luck in Williamsport," Varitek said to the Braintree team. "Enjoy every minute of it. It's a great place. Go get them."

Braintree will play Irmo, South Carolina at 3 p.m. Thursday at Lamade Stadium in Williamsport. If they win, Braintree will advance in the winner's bracket and play again Monday. They'd still have a chance to advance with a loss, but would face a much longer road to remain in the mix.

Braintree's road to the Little League World Series

Braintree is a perfect 17-0 this summer, after sweeping their summer schedule and winning the District 8 tournament, the Section 2 tournament, and the Massachusetts state tournament. They then swept the New England Regionals in Bristol, Connecticut to advance to Williamsport.

Bristol was mostly a breeze for Braintree, as they routed teams from Maine (15-0) and Vermont (10-0) to make it to the championship game. The team from Bedford, New Hampshire gave them a fight, but Braintree won in dramatic walk-off fashion on a passed ball with the bases loaded in the eighth inning.

Braintree is the first Massachusetts team to make it to Williamsport since Middleboro in 2022.