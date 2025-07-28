Undefeated Braintree Little League team advances to New England Regionals

Braintree Little League team prepares for New England Regionals

The Little League World Series is within reach for an undefeated Braintree team. The Braintree American 12A team has advanced to the New England Regionals in Bristol, Connecticut, and these kids are pumped up.

"It's great. Our goal was just to win districts, now we're in the regionals," said Braintree Little Leaguer Frankie Fasoli.

After a shutout win Sunday against Walpole, the boys from Braintree are already back in the batting cage prepping for their next stop.

"I think we really do have a chance to make it in," player Sam Trotta said. "We're a great team; we have good chemistry."

Head coach Frank Fasoli says he's proud of his group of young men, but their job isn't done yet.

Three wins away

"I feel like every time we get the win that we're looking for, it's the next one now," said coach Frank Fasoli. "Yesterday everyone was celebrating, and I'm like now we're onto regionals. That's the focus, the next step now."

They'll leave it all out on the field in Bristol, fighting for a spot in Williamsport and a chance to play in front of a national audience.

"It's great I always wanted to play baseball on TV," Frankie Fasoli said.

The New England Regional tournament starts Saturday August 2, and the community is ready to rally behind this team.

"Back when we were in districts, people would say we're 12 wins away, you know and then it was six, now it's three," Coach Fasoli said.