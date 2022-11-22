Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver charged in deadly Apple store crash in Hingham says foot stuck on accelerator, court documents show

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Bradley Rein arraigned in deadly crash at Apple store in Hingham
Bradley Rein arraigned in deadly crash at Apple store in Hingham 08:21

HINGHAM - Bradley Rein, the driver in the deadly crash at an Apple store in Hingham, was ordered held on $100,000 cash bail Tuesday.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment to charges of reckless homicide by motor vehicle and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. His attorney said it was an "unfortunate accident." Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey was killed and 20 other people were hurt.

Here are details of the crash in documents released Tuesday in Hingham District Court.

doc1.jpg
CBS Boston
doc2.jpg
CBS Boston
doc3.jpg
CBS Boston
doc4.jpg
CBS Boston
doc5.jpg
CBS Boston
doc6.jpg
CBS Boston
doc7.jpg
CBS Boston
doc8.jpg
CBS Boston
CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on November 22, 2022 / 12:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.