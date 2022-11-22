Driver charged in deadly Apple store crash in Hingham says foot stuck on accelerator, court documents show

HINGHAM - Bradley Rein, the driver in the deadly crash at an Apple store in Hingham, was ordered held on $100,000 cash bail Tuesday.

He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment to charges of reckless homicide by motor vehicle and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. His attorney said it was an "unfortunate accident." Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey was killed and 20 other people were hurt.

Here are details of the crash in documents released Tuesday in Hingham District Court.

CBS Boston

CBS Boston

CBS Boston

CBS Boston

CBS Boston

CBS Boston

CBS Boston

CBS Boston