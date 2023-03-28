Driver indicted on murder charge in Hingham Apple store crash

HINGHAM - The man accused of driving an SUV into an Apple store in Hingham last November is now facing a murder charge. Bradley Rein, 53, was initially charged with reckless homicide.

A Plymouth County grand jury has now indicted him on one count of murder in the 2nd degree.

The crash killed 65-year-old Kevin Bradley of New Jersey.

The grand jury also voted to indict Rein on reckless operation of a motor vehicle, 18 counts of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and 4 counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for injuring 22 other people in the crash.

Bradley Rein in Hingham District Court, November 22, 2022. Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool

The indictments allege Rein was behind the wheel of his 2019 Toyota 4Runner when it crashed through the front glass window of the Apple store at the Derby Street Shops on November 21.

Rein told police his foot got stuck on the accelerator. He pleaded not guilty to the first round of charges.