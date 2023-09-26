Bradley Rein, driver charged in deadly Hingham Apple Store crash, has bail revoked

BROCKTON - Bradley Rein, the driver charged in the deadly crash at the Hingham Apple Store last year, had his bail revoked for two months Tuesday.

Rein had pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and several other charges in the death of 65-year-old Kevin Bradley of Wayne, New Jersey in the crash last November. A Plymouth County Superior Court judge set bail at $100,000, which Rein posted while he waits for his trial.

But he was back in court Tuesday, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz, because Rein allegedly failed to charge his GPS monitoring bracelet.

Bradley Rein, the driver charged in the deadly Hingham Apple Store crash, in court, April 24, 2023. CBS Boston

In a statement, Cruz said Hingham Police made "numerous" visits to Rein's home last weekend "to order him to turn the device on."

Police got a warrant and Rein was taken back into custody Monday. During a hearing in court Tuesday, Judge Diane Freniere ordered Rein's bail revoked for 60 days.

He is due back in court on October 20.

This SUV crashed into the Apple store at Derby Street Shops in Hingham, November 21, 2022. David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Prosecutors said Rein, 54, of Hingham, drove his SUV through the glass window into the store on November 21, 2022, killing Bradley and leaving 22 other people hurt.

Rein told police his foot got stuck on the gas pedal and that he tried to hit the brakes.

He was initially charged with reckless homicide. A grand jury indicted him in March on more than two dozen charges, including the upgraded murder charge.

A prosecutor said an analysis of the data recorder from Rein's 2019 Toyota 4Runner indicated that in the five seconds prior to the crash, it accelerated to up to 60 mph and there was no indication that the brakes were applied.