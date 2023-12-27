Bradley Rein, driver charged in deadly Hingham Apple Store crash, sent to mental health facility

PLYMOUTH - Bradley Rein, the driver charged in the deadly crash at the Apple Store in Hingham last year, will remain held without bail after a judge ordered a further mental health evaluation on Wednesday.

Rein appeared in Plymouth District Court for the latest hearing in the case about the GPS tracking monitor that he's been ordered to wear.

The prosecutor said Rein failed to charge the device and it died on Friday, December 22. Authorities said they left six messages on his phone and Rein didn't return any of them, so they went to his home with a warrant and took him back into custody.

Rein's bail was first revoked back in September and he spent 60 days in jail after the GPS battery died twice and he failed to charge it.

The judge had a clinician evaluate Rein Wednesday afternoon after the prosecutor said "substance abuse" might be part of Rein's decision making. After they returned to court, the judge said Rein should be committed to a mental health facility for 20 days and return for a Jan. 16 hearing on whether to revoke his bail.

Rein, 54, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and several other charges in the death of 65-year-old Kevin Bradley of Wayne, New Jersey in the crash back on November 21, 2022. Prosecutors said Rein drove his SUV through a glass window into the front of the store, killing Bradley and leaving 22 other people hurt. Rein told police his foot got stuck on the gas pedal and that he tried to hit the brakes.