An emotional Brad Marchand reflects on playing in 1,000 games with Bruins

BOSTON -- Brad Marchand tried to temper his emotions Tuesday night, as he became just the eighth player in Bruins history to play in 1,000 games with the franchise. But the Bruins captain had tears in his eyes as he was introduced moments before the milestone game.

Boston fans gave Marchand a rousing ovation during introductions, and then again midway through the first period as the Bruins played a video tribute commemorating his greatest goals, assists, and (of course) hits in a Boston sweater. Everyone on the Bruins bench gathered around their captain and watched the video, and Marchand gave the crowd a waive of gratitude when it was over.

A salute to 63 👏 pic.twitter.com/Vkiw6kxNgV — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 14, 2024

Marchand logged 23:30 of ice time and dished out a pair of primary assists on Tuesday night, though the overall evening was slightly spoiled when the Tampa Bay Lightning skated off with a 3-2 overtime win at TD Garden. But Marchand is now in a very small group, joining Ray Bourque, Johnny Bucyk, Patrice Bergeron, Don Sweeney, David Krejci, Zdeno Chara, and Wayne Cashman as Bruins players to suit up in 1,000 games for the team.

Hitting the century mark was once a goal for the former fourth-line agitator, but Marchand moved those goalposts as it became clear that he was going to have a long and successful career in the NHL.

"It was something that I wanted to hit until I realized that I was going to achieve it," he said after the game. "Barring getting an injury that would keep me out in my career. But the way I've always kind of worked is set a goal that seems unattainable at the time, then I work to achieve it, and once this one became in sight, then I set bigger goals…

"There's a work in progress," Marchand added. "It's something I wanted to achieve but again, there's bigger goals and dreams and hopes team-wise and personally as well."

Still, joining a unique group of Boston Bruins greats is not lost on Marchand. The evening was made more special when his two young children greeted him on the bench during warmups (Marchand grabbed a few pucks from the ice and gave them mementos from the evening) and then delivered the starting lineups in the dressing room ahead of the game.

And then there were the hundreds of signs from fans, the ovations, and the tribute video. While he has bigger things on his mind now, Tuesday night was a celebration that Marchand will never forget.

"Yeah, it's special," Marchand admitted. "I know how fortunate I am to be part of this organization, and one organization for my whole career up to this point. That's part of what I love so much about being here, how much the fans care and how much they embrace the team. It's really special.

Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins poses with a puck celebrating his 1000th NHL game. Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

"And it flies by," he added. "You really have to enjoy every day and make the most of every moment, you never know when it's going to be the last. I just can't believe how fast it's already gone. It's something you want to make last forever, but we all get a shelf life. To look back on it and see some of those memories, it's very special. You don't get to remember every day, but this is one I'll remember forever."