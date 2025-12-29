Boston man allegedly beat 77-year-old neighbor over wrongly delivered Amazon package, DA says

A Boston man is in custody after he allegedly beat his 77-year-old neighbor during a confrontation over a wrongly delivered Amazon package.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Monday that 29-year-old Khalil Muhammad is charged with assault and battery on a person over 60 and unarmed robbery.

Muhammad was arrested December 22 following a violent incident on Cummins Highway.

A witness told police that Muhammad assaulted a neighbor and stole his phone.

Boston police spoke to Muhammad, who said that the alleged victim had come to his apartment accusing him of stealing a package.

"Officers found the victim badly beaten with his eyes swollen shut, a bleeding cut under one eye, and unable to answer questions," the Suffolk DA said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

When he was able to speak to police, the victim said his Amazon package was mistakenly delivered to Muhammad's apartment. The man said when he went to retrieve the item, Muhammad punched him in the face and grabbed his Motorola phone from his hand.

Prosecutors said the victim ran up the stairs to his apartment, but Muhammed followed him and continued to attack him.

According to the Suffolk DA, Muhammad has a criminal history of violent offenses in Massachusetts and New York that dates back to 2015.

Muhammad has an open case out of East Boston. In that case, he was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, and class B possession of narcotics. In addition, Muhammad is on probation for two other cases.

Following his appearance in Boston Municipal Court related to his most recent arrest, Muhammad's bail was revoked in the East Boston case. He was ordered held on a detention detainer for both probation violations and is next scheduled to be in court on January 22.

"We take all assaults seriously, and the facts present here — an elderly victim suffering considerable injuries after being subjected to an extended attack — are particularly egregious. Escalating an incident of a misdelivered package to such violence is intolerable," Hayden said in a statement.