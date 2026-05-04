Strong gusts will blow pollen around Boston area on Tuesday; minor wind damage possible

The WBZ NEXT Weather Team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for Tuesday due to high winds expected to blow through the area.

While a day reaching 80 degrees may look pretty tempting, winds will knock down the enjoyment factor on Tuesday as they blow around pollen and dust. We're expecting southwest gusts of 40-50 mph, strongest during the afternoon hours into the early evening.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Widespread tree damage or outages are not expected, but there could be some minor pockets of wind damage across the area.

These winds are out ahead of a cold front that will approach the region on Wednesday, eventually delivering a shot of rain late Wednesday afternoon into the evening. While not as strong as Tuesday's due to more cloud cover around, Wednesday will also feature some gusty southwest winds until the front arrives.

On the temperature side of things, Tuesday should be the warmest day of the year so far in the city of Boston with highs in the 70s to follow on Wednesday.