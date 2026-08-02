Boston weather forecast calls for heavy rain, possible thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday

The WBZ NEXT Weather Team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for rounds of heavy rain overnight Sunday through Monday in the Boston area.

After a quiet and mainly dry weekend, things change for the start of the workweek as a cold front brings a return to some heavy rain and gusty winds, along with some isolated thunderstorms.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

While widespread flooding looks unlikely, the system will carry a lot of moisture with some localized flooding possible, especially if any areas get multiple downpours. Total rainfall amounts will range from a quarter of an inch to up to 2 inches of rain. Right now, it looks like the highest totals will be across central and western Massachusetts, with lower totals across southeast Mass.

Gusty winds will also be with us through the day with gusts over 30 mph possible, first out of the south, and then shifting out of the west and northwest once the front comes through Monday evening.

A few pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday evening; however, most hold off until after midnight. Showers and downpours will be on and off throughout most of the day Monday. Any showers or storms could bring quick downpours, making driving difficult and leading to some minor street flooding, especially in any urban and poor drainage areas.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The good news is it's a fast-moving system, with clearing skies late Monday evening, and a return to the sunshine for Tuesday.