First frost of the season could arrive in Boston suburbs this weekend

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather Producer

BOSTON - Wednesday is another cold, wet and dreary day. . . thankfully the last in this stretch!

Parts of southeastern Massachusetts have received nearly 4" of rain since Tuesday, likely all but wiping out the last of the drought down that way.

Expect off and on showers and pockets of drizzle rest of Wednesday and continued below average temperatures.

The first 4 days of October have been the third coolest since 2000. . . seems like we have jumped off a temperature cliff this fall! In fact, we haven't had a high temperature over 58 degrees through the first five days of October - the first time this has ever occurred on record!

The sunshine will return along with warmer than average temperatures Thursday and Friday.

And, as you can see, the chill returns for the weekend but at least the sunshine will stick around.

There could be some frost in the burbs early Saturday. This would actually be just about on schedule, typically by the first week of October we have frost showing up to the north and west of Boston.

There may be some frost in the suburbs Saturday morning...not too unusual for early October pic.twitter.com/I4IDvYt459 — Terry Eliasen (@TerryWBZ) October 5, 2022

Heading to the Pats Sunday? Weather looks great! Bit chilly but plenty of sunshine.

And finally, the foliage is starting to really come on in parts of central and northern New England!

And, with the chilly temperatures ahead this weekend, I think we will see another burst of color come on!