Winter-like weather in Boston this week may be followed by another wet weekend, forecast maps show

By
Terry Eliasen, Exec. Weather Producer
WBZ-TV Executive Weather Producer
Terry Eliasen is a meteorologist and executive producer of the WBZ-TV Weather Team. He has worked at WBZ for more than 20 years.
Snow in April? Meteorologists discuss how much worse the Boston weather forecast can get.
Snow in April? Meteorologists discuss how much worse the Boston weather forecast can get. 11:42

April can be downright cruel, especially when it comes to the weather forecast in Massachusetts.

While a large portion of the country has already moved on, warmed up and fully bloomed, as usual, New England has been left behind. It is especially hard to take when the coolest and wettest weather seems to always arrive for the weekends.  

Including Monday, measurable rain has now fallen in Boston on nine of the last 10 days. At least we won't be talking about a drought anytime soon.

After one final shower thanks to a morning cold frontal passage, the sunshine will finally return Tuesday.

Unseasonably cold weather in Massachusetts

Unfortunately, the airmass behind that front will be unseasonably cold.

tues-feels-like.jpg
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Temperatures will be tumbling Tuesday afternoon and evening back into the 30s. Add in a very gusty wind and feels-like readings will be in the 20s by the evening commute.

Wednesday morning will have a wintry feel to it. Combine air temperatures in the 20s with a busy wind and it will feel like the teens.

wed-feels-like.jpg
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The Boston Red Sox start a four-game series at Fenway against the Blue Jays Monday night. They should be able to get all the games in but if you have tickets, you'd better bundle up.

Another wet weekend in Massachusetts?

Hate to say it, but we may be in for another wet and dreary weekend. Currently, rain is in the forecast Friday through Sunday as a low-pressure system gets "cut off" from the jetstream and meanders around the Northeast.

late-weekend-rain.jpg
WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

We will have more on this in the days ahead.

