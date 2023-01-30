Record-setting cold possible late Friday into Saturday

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON - This week will be a quiet one with regards to storminess, but there is still plenty to talk about in the weather department! The next several days are chock full of daylight milestones. From sunrises getting earlier than 7 a.m. to sunsets creeping past 5 p.m.!

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

There will be lots of clouds around Monday night, along with a chance of a sprinkle or flurry. However, if you are lucky enough to have some clear sky overhead in the 6 p.m. hour, there are a couple of fun things to see in the sky!

The moon and Mars will be very close together right around 6 p.m. and the International Space Station will fly overhead at 6:46 p.m.

It will be about 10-to-15 degrees colder on Tuesday, but honestly, it will just feel more like a typical late January day.

The big weather story now is the bitter cold shot coming late in the week.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

There is potential for record-setting cold here later on Friday into Saturday. It will be a very brief blast of cold, but could come with serious impacts.

If the current forecast holds, we could see actual air temperatures dropping well below zero early Saturday morning.

Wind chill values could drop as low as 20-to-40 below zero in a worst-case scenario.

This kind of cold could lead to serious damage to crops and pipes and would be extremely dangerous to any people or pets without shelter.

The record low temperature in Boston on Saturday is -7 degrees, set back in 1886. This 137-year-old record would certainly be in jeopardy.

Thankfully, the bitter cold will rotate out of New England very quickly. By Sunday, we will be back to near or above average temperatures.

Please stay tuned to updated forecasts this week on WBZ-TV, CBSBoston.com and CBS News Boston.