Grand opening set for unique-looking Boston University building

BOSTON – An eye-catching building in Boston is celebrating its grand opening on Thursday.

You've likely seen it and questioned the design but it's what's inside that's making history. Some people think the building looks like Jenga blocks, while others say it's a stack of books.

Designers said the building is meant to be a 300-foot conversation starter. It will serve as Boston University's new Center for Computing and Data Sciences.

Located near the banks of the Charles River, it is the largest carbon neutral building in Boston, and one of the "greenest" buildings in New England.

WBZ-TV's David Wade recently got an exclusive look inside the building that is 100% fossil fuel free and has no gas lines connected.

It uses a geo-thermal system to provide the majority of the building's heating and cooling.

The windows have three layers of glass - meaning hot or cold air outside has a harder time getting inside. It also has roof gardens capture rainwater.

"Ten years ago, if you told me we would be doing this I'd say, 'sure, in my dreams.' Well, I am living my dream. It's amazing," Dennis Carlberg, the university's associate vice president for sustainability, said.

The grand opening for the building is scheduled for Thursday at 4 p.m. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will be in attendance for the ribbon cutting ceremony.