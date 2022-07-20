Watch CBS News
Boston University students talk with astronauts onboard the International Space Station

By CBSBoston.com Staff

Boston University hosted chat with Astronauts on board the International Space Station
BOSTON - Boston University gave students the chance to talk with astronauts onboard the International Space Station on Wednesday. 

Students were able to participate in a question and answer session that included Bob Hines, who is a BU alum, and fellow Crew-4 astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti. The program celebrated Hines's accomplishments, and talked about BU's larger role in space exploration.

After the Q & A students participated in hands on STEM activities including canister rocket launches and fly by wire design challenges. 

July 20, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

