Boston University students talk with astronauts onboard the International Space Station

Boston University hosted chat with Astronauts on board the International Space Station

BOSTON - Boston University gave students the chance to talk with astronauts onboard the International Space Station on Wednesday.

Students were able to participate in a question and answer session that included Bob Hines, who is a BU alum, and fellow Crew-4 astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti. The program celebrated Hines's accomplishments, and talked about BU's larger role in space exploration.

After the Q & A students participated in hands on STEM activities including canister rocket launches and fly by wire design challenges.

