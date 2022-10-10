Watch CBS News
Dump truck rolls over, blocks ramp from Expressway to Mass Pike in Boston

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A dump truck rolled over and blocked a key ramp in downtown Boston Monday morning.

The ramp from I-93 north near South Station to the Massachusetts Turnpike westbound was closed after the truck rolled onto his side around 7 a.m. and spilled sand on the road.

There's no word yet on any injuries or what caused the crash.

The ramp was re-opened just before 11 a.m.

First published on October 10, 2022 / 7:42 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

