Dump truck rolls over, blocks ramp from Expressway to Mass Pike in Boston

Dump truck rolls over, blocks ramp from Expressway to Mass Pike in Boston

Dump truck rolls over, blocks ramp from Expressway to Mass Pike in Boston

BOSTON - A dump truck rolled over and blocked a key ramp in downtown Boston Monday morning.

The ramp from I-93 north near South Station to the Massachusetts Turnpike westbound was closed after the truck rolled onto his side around 7 a.m. and spilled sand on the road.

There's no word yet on any injuries or what caused the crash.

Ramp from 93 north to Pike west in Boston is shut down due to a dump truck rollover. Minor injury to driver. @MassDOT is working furiously to clean up spilled load. Heavy duty tow now on-scene. Thankfully it’s Columbus Day, so traffic impact not as bad as if was a normal weekday. pic.twitter.com/bWtWPblaPO — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 10, 2022

The ramp was re-opened just before 11 a.m.