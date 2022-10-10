Dump truck rolls over, blocks ramp from Expressway to Mass Pike in Boston
BOSTON - A dump truck rolled over and blocked a key ramp in downtown Boston Monday morning.
The ramp from I-93 north near South Station to the Massachusetts Turnpike westbound was closed after the truck rolled onto his side around 7 a.m. and spilled sand on the road.
There's no word yet on any injuries or what caused the crash.
The ramp was re-opened just before 11 a.m.
