Boston has some of the worst traffic in the world, report finds

New study says Boston traffic congestion is 4th worst in world

New study says Boston traffic congestion is 4th worst in world

New study says Boston traffic congestion is 4th worst in world

BOSTON - Anyone who drives in Boston knows traffic is terrible. Now a new study says the congestion here is some of the worst in the world.

Transportation data company Inrix says Boston traffic is the second-worst in the United States, and fourth-worst on the planet, according to its annual Global Traffic Scorecard.

The study found that Boston drivers lost about 134 hours of their lives sitting in traffic in 2022. That's a jump up of 56 hours from 2021 as more workers head back to the office, though still 10% less than pre-pandemic levels.

"I-93 South from US-3 to MA-3 was the fourth most congested corridor in the entire U.S., causing drivers to lose 99 hours total during the 4 p.m. rush hour," Inrix added.

Inrix also said the traffic in the Boston area costs drivers an average of $2,270 in gas and wasted time. Drivers could only go about 11 mph within a mile of downtown, down from 15 mph in 2019.

Boston ranks behind only London, Chicago and Paris in the worst traffic ranking.