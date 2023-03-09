Boston traffic back to pre-pandemic levels, MassDOT says
BOSTON – If you feel like you're spending more time commuting than you were about two years ago, that's because MassDOT says traffic in Boston is back to pre-pandemic levels.
Transportation officials said they've collected more than $215 million from drivers using tolls in the first two quarters of fiscal year 2023, which is only $5 million less than they collected back in 2019.
MassDOT said if the numbers stay on that trend, it'll finish the year at 99% of the revenue it had just before COVID.
MassDOT says this is not surprising since more people are coming into the city for work.
