Boston traffic back to pre-pandemic levels, MassDOT says

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – If you feel like you're spending more time commuting than you were about two years ago, that's because MassDOT says traffic in Boston is back to pre-pandemic levels.

Transportation officials said they've collected more than $215 million from drivers using tolls in the first two quarters of fiscal year 2023, which is only $5 million less than they collected back in 2019.

MassDOT said if the numbers stay on that trend, it'll finish the year at 99% of the revenue it had just before COVID.

MassDOT says this is not surprising since more people are coming into the city for work.

First published on March 9, 2023 / 2:43 PM

