Devastated 49ers fans take in Super Bowl loss from Boston bar, look forward to next year

By Beth Germano

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Even thousands of miles away, fans of both the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers gathered for Super Bowl watch parties in Boston, though it ended in disappointment for some of them.

"I was holding my breath the whole time, I was positive. Three seconds, three seconds!" said Michele Raposa. The 49ers ended up falling in overtime to the Chiefs, 25-22.

The Point Bar was the location for 49ers faithful to watch the Super Bowl. They said there's no wavering allegiance just because they've switched coasts.

"I got told to jump ship all the time and I just can't. My heart and soul's with the 9ers," said one woman watching at the bar.

Despite the loss, there were plenty of highs in the game, especially for fans of quarterback Brock Purdy, Mr. Irrelevant, who was the last pick in the 2022 draft.

"Mr. Irrelevant ain't so irrelevant anymore," said one fan.

Some fans at the Point Sunday night weren't even born yet the last time the 49ers had a Super Bowl appearance back in 1995. The dedicated group told WBZ TV there's always next year.

"It was a tough loss for sure, it's tough, we played a great game," said Amanda Aknin.

Beth Germano
Emmy award-winning Beth Germano is a general assignment reporter for WBZ-TV News.

First published on February 12, 2024 / 12:29 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

