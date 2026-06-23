Your next Uber ride in Boston could be a taxi

Boston taxis will be able to pick up passengers who request Uber and Lyft rides under a new pilot program announced by Mayor Michelle Wu Tuesday.

Customers who get a cab through a ride-hailing app will still see the cost upfront on their phone as opposed to the typical taxi fare structure.

"The goal of the pilot is to give Boston passengers more options to hail a taxi and to allow Boston's licensed taxis to participate directly in meeting the demand for trips generated through Uber and Lyft," the city said in a news release.

Wu said the yearlong pilot will allow cab drivers to earn more while reducing wait times for passengers.

"We're thankful for the collaboration and advocacy from our taxicab drivers to introduce this new transportation service, and excited to support the people who keep our city moving," the mayor said.

The program excludes taxi trips to Boston's Logan Airport, and allows the Hackney Division to make exceptions during some special events in the city.

Uber's website informs users "you might get matched with a Boston taxi driver."

"If so, you'll enjoy the same 24/7 availability and affordable prices you know with UberX while riding to your destination in a cab," Uber says.

The city said it expects taxi drivers will now be able to "access a significantly larger number of trips than most currently serve."

"This change is a major boost for taxi drivers in Boston and the passengers we serve," said Balwinder Gill, who has owned and operated a Boston taxi for 25 years.