Delta flight crew saved lives in close call at Boston's Logan Airport, senator says

A U.S. senator is crediting the crew of a Delta Air Lines flight with saving lives after a close call at Boston's Logan Airport last weekend.

During a Senate Committee hearing Tuesday titled "Close calls: Improving safety across the national airspace system," senators referenced the Saturday morning incident in which an American Airlines flight was cleared for takeoff while the Delta flight from Dallas was landing on an intersecting runway.

"The crew of the Delta flight spotted the American Boeing 737 and executed a go-around to avoid a collision, saving the lives of the 129 passengers and six crew members on board," said Sen. Tammy Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident. CBS News senior transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave reported that the jets were an estimated 300 feet apart.

The FAA said an American Airlines flight was cleared for takeoff around 11:30 a.m. Saturday June 20, 2026 on the same runway where a Delta flight was landing. CBS News

"In far too many of these incidents, the difference between a close call and a deadly disaster has come down to a single, highly trained and professional individual taking emergency action," Duckworth said.

Air traffic control audio of the incident suggested that the air traffic controllers may have lost track of the American flight headed to Charlotte, North Carolina after clearing it for takeoff. Sen. Jerry Moran, a Kansas Republican, also made note of the close call in his opening remarks.

"While the flight landed safely and no one was injured, the incident serves again as a reminder of why continued vigilance and safety improvements across the national airspace system remain essential," he said.