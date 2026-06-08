Boston high school student in STEM aviation program flies plane for first time

A 17-year-old Boston Public Schools student took the skies on Monday, flying a plane for the first time. Messiah Dennison is part of Boston STEM Flight Academy and carefully went through his flight safety check with his instructor.

The two departed from Norwood Airport for a 45-minute discovery flight over Gillette Stadium and back, and from take-off to landing it was a smooth trip.

"I just flew a plane," Dennison said. He's beaming from ear to ear because for the first time he was able to see his future as clear as the sky above. "I can't compare it to anything. Something I never experienced before and it's unique and made me want to do it again," he said.

Dennison got introduced to Boston STEM Flight Academy at his high school, Another Course to College in Hyde Park. "I think it's really great actually, because it helps our students get exposed to new opportunities that they normally wouldn't have the opportunity to be exposed to," Another Course to College Head of School Demitri Curry said.

Messiah Dennison, a student at Another Course to College in Boston, flew a plane for the first time. CBS Boston

Founder Marcus James said Dennison is one of those students who never missed an aviation class. "I got to say Messiah, this kid is very exciting to watch in class, and we figured he was perfect for this flight today," James said.

The students have been practicing flying this route from Norwood to Boston and to Foxboro on a simulator twice a week for the past two months. "We flew over Gillette Stadium, that was great. Everything felt so small, and I was enjoying it," Dennison said. He said this experience has changed his perspective of what he can achieve in life and believes aviation is the path for him.

"Before I took the flight I couldn't see it. Now I can envision it. Growing up in Boston you see the same thing every day. And being able to see myself doing something this cool opened the gateway for a lot of cool things," Dennison said.

His mother watched nervously but proudly. "I'm very proud of him, this is his first time flying a plane ever, so I am proud he had this big opportunity," she said.

James says he hopes Boston STEM Academy will help deal with the nation's pilot shortage and plans to expand the program to other public schools in underserved communities. "By 2030 we need about 10,000 pilots. I want them to know the sky's the limit, and they can do anything they would like to do the opportunity is available to them," James said.

And Dennison got a real hands-on bird's eye view of what he can achieve. "If you are going to give me the opportunity to do something great, why not be great," he said.