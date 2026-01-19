Person seriously injured after car stolen in Boston crashes into Cambridge building, police say

Police say a car stolen from Boston crashed into a Cambridge biotechnology building on Monday afternoon, seriously injuring someone inside the building.

The Porsche was reported stolen from Dalton Street in Boston around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, according to police. Cambridge police recognized the stolen vehicle near Massachusetts Ave and tried to conduct a motor vehicle stop, but the car took off.

"The vehicle involved took off down Albany St. at a high rate of speed," Cambridge police said. "Our officers did not pursue it out of safety concerns and only learned of the crash from later 9-1-1 calls."

A short time later, the car was observed driving the wrong way down a one-way street and crashing into the Intellia Therapeutics building on Waverly Street. "I was busy like hiding, from debris," a witness named Katie said. "I fully turned my body."

The car also hit a tree, a bike rack and water pipe.

One witness told WBZ that the driver of the car was dazed but conscious and tried to walk away from the scene. "Well, he was going way too fast, and then apparently he ran away, said some other guys who saw him," Katie said.

Another person inside the building was seriously injured and transported to the hospital. Crews were still working to remove the car from the building Monday night.

The driver of the car was arrested and transported to an area hospital. Cambridge police say that person will face charges. The driver's name has not been released.