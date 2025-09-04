Boston residents concerned drug use, crime at Mass and Cass is spreading to other neighborhoods

At a public hearing Thursday night, there wasn't enough room for all of the people who showed up to share their concerns about the drug use at the area near Boston Medical Center known as Mass and Cass. More than 130 people, mostly residents of the South End, signed up to speak.

Last month, Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn proposed declaring the drug use at the infamous intersection as a public health emergency. The public hearing had a line out the door.

"I am disgusted with the way the city has taken care of this problem," said one South End resident.

"It is ridiculous what has gone on and everything has failed," said another.

Restaurant forced to close

Nivia Pina owns a restaurant, Dona Habana, with her husband. The restaurant has sat on the corner of Mass and Cass for roughly nine years. At Thursday's meeting she announced the drug activity, and its subsequent behavior is forcing them to close.

"I have even depleted my 401k to keep the restaurant open. I have invested everything here and nothing happened," Pina said. "We are not asking for money. We are not asking for anything. We are just asking the city to think outside of the box and stop these meetings."

South End break-ins

At times the stories shared brought gasps in the room. Ryan Rogers-Hammond lives in the South End and is a married mother of two with a PhD in biomedical science. Rogers-Hammond said last month she and her children were eating breakfast when they heard footsteps upstairs. A man had helped himself into her home and defecated in their living room. "He had two open warrants for violent crimes, a long-pointed stick and a bungee cord. What was that for," she said.

Rogers-Hammond, and others who spoke, said human feces can be found all over the South End and is hazardous to her children and the elderly population. "It's on our sidewalks and our playgrounds and in my case, my home," she said.

A similar story from Emilie Schleer who said she had an attempted break in just this week following a successful break-in while she was on vacation in July. "She entered my home, slept in my bed, stole more than $10,000 worth of belongings and was out of jail again within a week," Schleer said. "Every morning my four-year-old son has to either step over a person, a needle or human waste when we leave our front door. That's his daily reality. We are told it is getting safer. But what I see is an administration trying to redefine what safety means."

Residents proposed everything from a crackdown on arrests to longer term treatment programs. The city councilors in attendance said they would take the comments made today and hold another meeting to announce any policy changes.