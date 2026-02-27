Boston still has plenty of snow, but many not ready to give up parking space savers: "They should be given more than 48 hours "

It's a tradition after a snowstorm in Boston. When you shovel out a street parking space, it's yours for 48 hours after the snow emergency in the city ends.

The deadline expired Thursday at 6 p.m., but some people aren't ready to let go of their parking space savers, days after Boston got 17.1 inches of snow.

A parking space saver in Boston after the Blizzard of 2026. CBS Boston

Mayor Michelle Wu said trash pickup trucks will remove them Friday. Neighbors in South Boston aren't happy about it.

"I think if someone's out here for hours shoveling out their spot, they should be given more than 48 hours to save their spot. If they want to make people stop saving their spots then maybe the city should come out and shovel spots out for them," resident Pauline Bare told CBS News Boston.

Bobby Chang and Reese Hornstein spent Thursday afternoon shoveling out their car in Southie. They understand the point city officials are trying to make, but they say it's too early to ask people to move their space savers, particularly when the city has yet to remove piles of snow left behind by plows.

"I think once those are all moved then it would be fine to take the spot savers out, but while they're still out and spots are looking slim it might be fair," Chang said.

"I do get where they're coming from, but I think if you shovel out your own spot you should have the right to that for at least until the snow is gone," Hornstein said.

Friday is trash day on their street, so time will tell if those remaining space savers survive.

