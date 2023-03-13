What are the rules for space savers in Boston?

BOSTON - It's been a quiet winter in Boston so far. But with a powerful nor'easter hitting Tuesday, residents could soon have to shovel out a street parking spot for their car if the snow piles up in the city.

That means everything from traffic cones to chairs to replica Eiffel Towers may be popping up on Boston streets as car owners stake their claim to spots they just cleared of snow. And while local drivers looking for parking know that trying to remove one of those objects can be downright dangerous, the city does have rules concerning the use of "space savers."

First of all, space savers are only allowed if Boston declares a snow emergency. As of Monday morning, that hasn't happened yet.

Space saver in Boston CBS Boston

If Mayor Michelle Wu does declare a snow emergency, there is a limit on how long space savers can be left out. They can remain on the street for 48 hours after the snow emergency ends; after that they may be picked up by the Department of Public Works.

Space savers can be used anywhere in the city except the South End, where the neighborhood has banned them.

Click here for more information from the city on snow emergency parking restrictions, and a list of discounted garages.