Red Sox activate Trevor Story from injured list, option Jarren Duran to Triple-A

BOSTON -- The Red Sox biggest acquisition from this past offseason is back with the team.

Boston announced Saturday that they have reinstated second baseman Trevor Story from the 10-day injured list. To make room for him, the team optioned outfielder Jarren Duran to Triple-A Worcester.

The 29-year-old Story was placed on the 10-day injured list in mid-July due to a right hand contusion, and played in two rehab games at Double-A Portland before joining the Red Sox on Saturday. In those rehab games he went 3-for-5 with three runs, a double, a homer and three RBIs.

This season, Story is hitting .221 with 49 runs scored, 17 doubles, 15 homers, 58 RBIs, and a team-best 10 stolen bases in 81 games.

Story is in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays.