Red Sox place Nathan Eovaldi on 15-day injured list

BOSTON -- For the second time in the last three days, the Boston Red Sox have placed a key member of their starting rotation on the injured list.

Boston announced Sunday that starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi was placed on the 15-day injured list with lower back inflammation. On Friday, the Sox placed Garrett Whitlock on the 15-day injured list because of inflammation in his right hip.

Eovaldi has posted a 4-2 record this season with a 3.16 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 12 starts. He is coming off back-to-back scoreless outings too, the last of which was on Wednesday night, when he pitched five innings and allowed six hits while striking out five in a 1-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Right-hander Kutter Crawford was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Sunday to fill the open spot on the Red Sox's roster. He is starting on Sunday for Boston.