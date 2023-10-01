"It's a great loss for Boston": Red Sox fans remember Tim Wakefield

BOSTON - Baseball in Boston won't be the same without Tim Wakefield and fans said he and his prolific pitch will be a part of baseball history forever.

"I'm really sad, it's a great loss for Boston, he was a wonderful player," said Red Sox fan Susan Toto.

The right-handed pitcher played 17 seasons for the Sox, winning two World Series titles and becoming famous for a knuckleball like no other.

"Watching in slow motion a Tim Wakefield knuckleball is just like, how do you catch that thing," said Red Sox fan Bob Wihman.

WBZ TV confirmed Wakefield died of brain cancer at the age of 57, an untimely death that has shocked sports fans nationwide.

"It's heartbreaking, it's a devastating diagnosis for him," said Red Sox fan Chrissy Lauria.

The Red Sox announced Wakefield's passing Sunday, referring to number 49 as a "...devoted husband, father, and teammate, beloved broadcaster, and the ultimate community leader...Our deepest love and thoughts are with Stacy, Trevor, Brianna, and the Wakefield family."