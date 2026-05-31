Red Sox break through with 6 runs in the 7th to defeat Guardians 9-4

By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer

Masataka Yoshida had the go-ahead single during a six-run seventh inning and the Boston Red Sox rallied for a 9-4 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday.

Cleveland starter Tanner Bibee left with a 4-3 lead after six innings and stood to earn his first win of the season, before the Red Sox broke through off three Guardians' relievers.

Bibee (0-7) is the fourth opening day pitcher since 1901 to make at least 12 starts and not have a win before June 1 according to Sportradar.

Everyone in Boston's lineup had at least one hit as it finished with 12. Jarren Duran had a leadoff homer for the Red Sox. It was the 10th time he has gone deep this season, with nine coming in May.

David Fry had three hits for Cleveland, which went 2-4 on its homestand. Austin Hedges drove in two runs.

The Red Sox sent 10 to the plate in the seventh. They had the bases loaded with two outs when Connor Wong drew a walk on a full count off Tim Herrin to tie it at 4-all.

Yoshida - who lost José Ramírez's ball in the sun in left field before it dropped for an RBI double in the fifth inning - then followed with a two-run single. Isiah Kiner-Falefa had an RBI base hit off Codi Heuer and Caleb Durbin's triple into the right-field corner drove in two runs.

Boston starter Ranger Suarez tied a season high with 10 strikeouts, but allowed four runs and eight hits in five innings. Jovani Morán (1-2) got the win and Colin Holderman (3-1) took the loss.

Bibee allowed three runs and six hits and struck out five.

Up next

Red Sox: Return home to begin a three-game series against Baltimore on Tuesday.

Guardians: Hit the road for the next six games. LHP Joey Cantillo (4-2, 3.57 ERA) gets the call for Tuesday night's game at the New York Yankees.