Rutschman hits 1st homer for Red Sox as Boston beats the Diamondbacks 9-4

By DOUG ALDEN Associated Press

Adley Rutschman hit his first homer as a member of the Red Sox, Ranger Suarez picked up his first win since late June and Boston beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-4 on Tuesday night.

Mickey Gasper also homered for Boston and added an RBI single in the seventh as the Red Sox followed up their 16 hits in an 11-1 rout Monday night in the series opener with 13 more hits Tuesday. Eight players had at least one hit for Boston, which has won three of its last four games.

Gabriel Moreno hit a grand slam in the third for Arizona, extending his hitting streak to a career-best 12 games. The Diamondbacks have lost three straight and five of seven.

Arizona was without All-Star second-baseman Ketel Marte for the second straight night. Manager Torey Lovullo said before the game that he had been told Marte traveled to Phoenix for tests on his left knee after being a no-show for the series opener without much of an explanation. The club has placed Marte on the restricted list.

Rutschman had a two-run single in Boston's three-run first and added a solo homer that tied the game at 4 in the fourth. It was Rutschman's ninth homer of the season and first since the Red Sox acquired him in a trade-deadline deal with Baltimore earlier this month.

Moreno hit his third career grand slam in the third, when Suarez allowed two singles and loaded the bases by hitting Corbin Carroll with a pitch. That was the only scoring allowed by Suarez (5-3), who hadn't won a start since Boston beat Washington 6-3 on June 29.

Merrill Kelly (8-11) allowed six runs, all earned, on seven hits and four walks in four-plus innings.

Up next

Diamondbacks' RHP Brandon Pfaadt (7-1, 3.11 ERA) faces Red Sox LHP Payton Tolle (8-6, 2.97) in the finale of the three-game series on Wednesday.