Watch CBS News
Local News

Boston Pops offering discounted tickets for spring performances

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – This spring you can see one of the best orchestras in the country without putting a major strain on your wallet.

Boston Pops is offering $25 tickets to kick off its spring season.

You can see "Ragtime: The Symphonic Concert" Thursday or Friday night or "Root of Jazz: Trumpet Titans" next week.

For ticket information, visit the Boston Pops website and use the code "Spring25" before selecting seats.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on May 10, 2023 / 10:17 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.