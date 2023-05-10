Boston Pops offering discounted tickets for spring performances
BOSTON – This spring you can see one of the best orchestras in the country without putting a major strain on your wallet.
Boston Pops is offering $25 tickets to kick off its spring season.
You can see "Ragtime: The Symphonic Concert" Thursday or Friday night or "Root of Jazz: Trumpet Titans" next week.
For ticket information, visit the Boston Pops website and use the code "Spring25" before selecting seats.
