Boston Pops offering discounted tickets for spring performances

BOSTON – This spring you can see one of the best orchestras in the country without putting a major strain on your wallet.

Boston Pops is offering $25 tickets to kick off its spring season.

You can see "Ragtime: The Symphonic Concert" Thursday or Friday night or "Root of Jazz: Trumpet Titans" next week.

For ticket information, visit the Boston Pops website and use the code "Spring25" before selecting seats.