Crowds not deterred by heat wave for Boston Pops 4th of July Esplanade concert. "There's nothing like it"

People waited in line for hours for the chance to get as close as possible to the Boston Pops Fourth of July performance on the Charles River Esplanade.

Boston officials had originally delayed the opening of the area from 12 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. due to the dangerous heat, but that didn't stop some people who had been waiting since 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

"I got to get as close to Keith Lockhart as I possibly can," one woman said.

"This year we had to pack our patience with the heat and crowds and the bumping it back to 4 o'clock, but it's great being here," Jackie Washburn said.

"I'm amazed at how fast it filled up too," said Boston Pops Conductor Keith Lockhart.

Boston EMS said it decided to bring in an additional 100 emergency staff members due to the weather. There are also cooling stations and pallets of water.

"Our biggest concern here right now is being able to handle any large amount of casualties even if it is weather-related," said Boston EMS Chief Jim Hooley. "We tried to tell people to come prepared and to be hydrated."

But nothing could deter people from seeing the Boston Pops for America 250. They brought ice, water, and even spray bottles to mist themselves.

"There's nothing like it. To see it in person, experience the crowds and joy of the Patriotism," said Lisa Hines.

"When you get in and hear that first note, you know you are home for the 4th," Washburn said.

It's not just the Pops that people are excited to see Lainey Wilson, Chance The Rapper, and Trombone Shorty will be a part of the celebrations.

"It's always an amazing sea of America out there in front of me and it has been for all these years," said Lockhart.