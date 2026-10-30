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Boston police shoot man armed with knife at home in Brighton, I-Team sources say

By Gustavo Atencio Flores,
Cheryl Fiandaca
Cheryl Fiandaca
Cheryl Fiandaca is the chief investigative reporter and executive editor for WBZ-TV's I-Team.
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Cheryl Fiandaca,
Logan Hall
Logan Hall
Logan Hall is an Emmy award-winning reporter who joined WBZ-TV in November 2024.
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Logan Hall

/ CBS Boston

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Boston police officers shot a man armed with a knife in Brighton Friday morning, I-Team sources told WBZ-TV.

Police were called to a home on Selkirk Road for a domestic incident just after 7 a.m. and encountered a man with a knife who refused to drop it, the sources said.

Selkirk Road Shooting
Boston Police sealed off Selkirk Road after a shooting on Oct. 30.  CBS Boston

Police shot and wounded the man, who was rushed to a hospital. He has not been identified.

"We commend our officers swift response and efforts to de-escalate an incredibly dangerous and highly hostile situation that ultimately resulted in an officer having to discharge his firearm," the Boston police union said in a statement. 

"Thank goodness, our officers are okay. And, while we're grateful to learn that the suspect is expected to survive his injuries, we continue to instruct anyone having a contentious encounter or interaction with any of our officers to please comply with their lawful commands. Compliance creates a safer environment for all involved."

Boston Police are expected to provide more information at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at police headquarters.

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