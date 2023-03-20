Watch CBS News
Boston police searching for dog stolen on Beacon Hill

BOSTON – Boston police are searching for a dog they say was stolen Monday on Beacon Hill.

It happened just before noon in the area of Mt. Vernon and Walnut streets, not far from Boston Common.

image-1.jpg
A dog stolen in the area of Beacon Hill. Courtesy Photo

Boston police said a man got out of the their car, took the dog from a woman who was walking it and drove off.

Officers are searching for a blue Honda sedan.

According to police, no one was hurt.

No further information is currently available.

