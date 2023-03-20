Boston police searching for dog stolen on Beacon Hill
BOSTON – Boston police are searching for a dog they say was stolen Monday on Beacon Hill.
It happened just before noon in the area of Mt. Vernon and Walnut streets, not far from Boston Common.
Boston police said a man got out of the their car, took the dog from a woman who was walking it and drove off.
Officers are searching for a blue Honda sedan.
According to police, no one was hurt.
No further information is currently available.
