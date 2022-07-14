Watch CBS News
Boston Police search for man wanted in Philadelphia murder

BOSTON - Police are looking for a man wanted for murder who is believed to be in the Roslindale, Lawrence or Rhode Island area.

 Wagner Ernesto Tejeda-Pena is suspected of shooting a random victim to death in Philadelphia in June.  Boston Police Department

Wagner Ernesto Tejeda-Pena is suspected of shooting a random victim to death in Philadelphia in June. Police say that 15 minutes before that shooting, he tried to shoot two other people, but his gun malfunctioned.

Tejeda-Pena is also wanted in connection with two stabbing incidents in Boston. Police said he has recently made threats to kill family members.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Boston Police Fugitive Unit 617-343-4468. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS.

First published on July 14, 2022 / 2:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

