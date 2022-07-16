Boston Police search for man in connection with assault of elderly person
BOSTON -- Boston Police are looking to identify a man in relation to an assault on an elderly person in Roxbury. The department released a surveillance photo of the suspect on Saturday.
The attack happened on Alaska Street at 3:30 a.m. on July 11.
Police described the suspect as a Black man wearing a black shirt and light-colored pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 617-343-4275.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.