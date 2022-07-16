Watch CBS News
Boston Police search for man in connection with assault of elderly person

By CBSBoston.com Staff

BOSTON -- Boston Police are looking to identify a man in relation to an assault on an elderly person in Roxbury. The department released a surveillance photo of the suspect on Saturday. 

The attack happened on Alaska Street at 3:30 a.m. on July 11. 

Police described the suspect as a Black man wearing a black shirt and light-colored pants. 

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 617-343-4275. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
First published on July 16, 2022 / 3:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

