2 police officers hit by car in Jamaica Plain
BOSTON – Two Boston police officers were hurt Sunday afternoon when they were hit by a car in Jamaica Plain.
It happened just after 12 p.m. in the area of Walnut Ave. and Peter Parley Road.
The officers were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
No further details are currently available.
