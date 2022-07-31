Watch CBS News
2 police officers hit by car in Jamaica Plain

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – Two Boston police officers were hurt Sunday afternoon when they were hit by a car in Jamaica Plain.

It happened just after 12 p.m. in the area of Walnut Ave. and Peter Parley Road.

The officers were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

No further details are currently available. 

First published on July 31, 2022 / 2:35 PM

