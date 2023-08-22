Boston Police investigate series of small business break-ins on Beacon Hill
BOSTON - Boston Police are investigating break-ins at four small business on Beacon Hill between Sunday evening and Monday morning.
All four businesses - Remy Creations, Soodee, Thieves Next Door and J. Grady Home - are on Charles Street.
Windows were smashed open and items were stolen at all four shops. According to the police report, about $600 in cash was taken from Soodee and an Apple iPad was stolen from Remy Creations.
Police say that security video from one of the businesses shows a man throwing a brick through a glass window.
Police have not said if the break ins are connected.
