Boston Police investigate series of small business break-ins on Beacon Hill

By WBZ-News Staff

BOSTON - Boston Police are investigating break-ins at four small business on Beacon Hill between Sunday evening and Monday morning.

All four businesses - Remy Creations, Soodee, Thieves Next Door and J. Grady Home - are on Charles Street. 

Windows were smashed open and items were stolen at all four shops. According to the police report, about $600 in cash was taken from Soodee and an Apple iPad was stolen from Remy Creations.

Police say that security video from one of the businesses shows a man throwing a brick through a glass window. 

Police have not said if the break ins are connected.

First published on August 22, 2023 / 1:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

