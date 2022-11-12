Watch CBS News
Boston police cruiser crash in Mattapan sends 3 to hospital

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A crash involving a Boston police cruiser in Mattapan Friday night sent three people to the hospital.

It happened at about 8:40 p.m. near Norfolk and Capen streets. A male officer and two people in the other car were taken to a hospital.

Police said the injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

First published on November 12, 2022 / 8:47 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

