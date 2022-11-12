Boston police cruiser crash in Mattapan sends 3 to hospital
BOSTON - A crash involving a Boston police cruiser in Mattapan Friday night sent three people to the hospital.
It happened at about 8:40 p.m. near Norfolk and Capen streets. A male officer and two people in the other car were taken to a hospital.
Police said the injuries were not considered life-threatening.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.