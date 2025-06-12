Once isolated senior women now "walk the beat" with Boston Police weekly in Charlestown

Seniors "walk the beat" with Boston Police once a week in Charlestown

A group of older women in Boston have found a way to get out of the house and get together once a week, with the help of the police.

Dozens of women, all over the age of 55, meet every Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the district 15 station in Charlestown to "walk the beat."

The program was created during the pandemic, and it's been a big hit in the neighborhood.

"Coming out of COVID, we wanted to come up with an idea to get our seniors out in a safe environment," said Boston Police Sgt. Geno Provenzano.

"They are a lively bunch"

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox walks with the group.

"They are a lively bunch, don't let the age fool you," he said.

"We have a great group of girls. However long we've been together, even the new ones when they come, everybody fits in," said one walker.

"A lot of them were alone in their houses and they were isolated," said Chrissy Vraibel, a civilian Community Service Officer with the BPD.

"It gets me out"

"It's been fabulous. It's been the best thing I've ever did for myself, because I was one that would stick in the house and not move," said 89-year-old Barbara. "It gets me out because all my friends have passed, gets me with a new group."

Boston police officers escort the group, offering company, conversation and crosswalk assistance.

"If somebody gets sick or can't walk, they get in the police car, and he takes them home," one walker said.

The group gets together every week, even if the weather isn't great.

"We have them doing yoga down at the community center. We have them exercising, we have them doing all sorts of programs," said Meaghan Murray of Boston Centers for Youth and Families.

The program is free to join and runs in multiple neighborhoods. Murray said if you or a family member is interested, just call your local district community service officer.