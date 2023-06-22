Watch CBS News
Boston Pizza Festival returning to City Hall Plaza

BOSTON - The Boston Pizza Festival is back for the first time since the pandemic.

This weekend more than 30 of the best pizzerias from across New England, as well as some from Italy, will serve up slices to remember. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday at City Hall Plaza.

"The pizza festival is two days of the ultimate pizza experience," festival co-director Giancarlo Natale told the WBZ Morning Mix. "It's a family-fun community event."

It's free to go check out the festival, where slices will be available for sale - including vegan and gluten-free options. You can pay in advance for three pizza slice tickets ($10.99), five slices ($15.99) or 10 slices ($29.99).

Click here for more information.

