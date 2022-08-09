Watch CBS News
Boston launching new parking meter app next week

BOSTON - There's a big change coming for people who park at meters in Boston and pay with their phone.

Starting Monday, drivers have to update their ParkBoston app in order to pay for metered parking.

For anyone with automatic updates turned on, the app will switch to the new version on its own. Either way, drivers will need to create a new account because their old login credentials will not work on the new app.

The change doesn't just impact Boston - Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Worcester and several other communities will stop accepting the ParkBoston app next week. 

