Boston nurses strike at Brigham and Women's Hospital could be largest in Massachusetts history

More than 4,000 nurses at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston are prepared to strike on Wednesday morning. Unless a contract deal is reached before then, it will be the largest-ever nurses strike in Massachusetts history.

The two sides are battling over wages, health care contributions and investment in permanent staff instead of travel nurses.

The union says the strike is only for one day. But according to the hospital, the nurses won't be able to return to work for another four days because the temporary nursing staff they are bringing in have to work for a minimum of five days.

Brigham and Women's Hospital nurses strike

Gov. Maura Healey hosted representatives from the Massachusetts Nurses Association and Mass General Brigham at the State House on Monday to try and reach a deal.

The union says hospital management has chosen to fund executive compensation instead of investing in the nurses.

"Our 4,000 Brigham nurses are ready to negotiate to avoid a strike, but MGB has told us at the bargaining table they are not willing to move off their insulting 0% offer or engage on other key issues like health insurance and limiting temporary staff," lead union negotiator Kelly Morgan said in a statement.

The hospital says they are proposing that nurses continue to get 5% annual pay increases as part of a 20-step pay scale.

"We remain committed to providing competitive pay and strong benefits to support our nurses, as demonstrated by our position at the top 10% of the market for nursing compensation at acute care hospitals, both locally and nationally," the hospital said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Healey said the governor urged both sides to stay at the bargaining table.

"The Governor is focused on protecting patients, supporting the health care workforce, and avoiding disruptions to care," the spokesperson said. "She urges both sides to continuing negotiating in good faith and reach a resolution as quickly as possible."

Patient impact of BWH strike

The hospital says the strike will not affect scheduled appointments unless patients are notified directly about a change.

"BWH remains open and operational, and we have robust contingency plans in place, including highly trained agency nurses who will provide safe, excellent care during a work stoppage," the hospital said.

But some patients, including a mother who has a baby in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, say they are nervous about temporary nurses walking into an unfamiliar situation.

"I don't want a new team of nurses looking at my baby and not knowing what his cues are," Destiny Cosby told WBZ-TV. "I just pray that we come to a conclusion fast."