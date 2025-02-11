Boston drivers frustrated by new paid parking times in Back Bay

BOSTON - Signs on Boylston Street now read that paid parking hours are from 7 a.m. -10 p.m. Previously, drivers had to pay for parking between 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Boston drivers frustrated by new parking times

The new change has drivers frustrated and confused in an area where parking is already competitive.

"The signs are confusing. I don't know if I'm supposed to pay on a meter or an app," said driver Jordan Teguis. "It just like, always results in a ticket."

Some streets in the Back Bay are still "pay to park" from 8 a.m.-8 p.m., and residents say it is difficult to determine where and when they can park somewhere.

"It's frustrating that the times keep fluctuating," said driver Jahdi Ortiz. "Especially with prices going up, people need grace wherever they can get it."

"Sometimes, the signs don't make sense"

People driving in the area said the Back Bay is one of the hardest neighborhoods to park in. One driver said she strategizes her trips into this part of town so that she can find parking and make it to her destination on time.

WBZ-TV reached out to the city multiple times but did not receive a response.

Jahdi said that it is an uphill battle to avoid getting a parking citation.

"Sometimes, the signs don't make sense," she said. "I have gotten tickets over the smallest things."