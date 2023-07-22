Boston NAACP holds day of action ahead of national convention

BOSTON - Boston's chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored Peoples (NAACP) held a day of action Saturday ahead of hosting the national convention in the city.

Volunteers joined Boston NAACP President Tanisha Sullivan and Mayor Michelle Wu at the Neponset River Greenway Trail. The group worked on beautification projects and served lunch to those in need.

The theme for this year's NAACP convention is "Thriving Together" and Sullivan said she wants the convention to be all about inclusion.

"It has been our commitment, as an association, to make this the most inclusive and accessible convention in NAACP history," said Sullivan. "And the way we are intending to do that is through the Hub. The Hub is free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome. In the Hub, there will be panel discussions, forum discussions, there will be corporate activation. There'll be fun games, there'll be food and there will be music. But we are definitely going to make sure that everyone who wants participate in this convention has the opportunity to do so."

The convention kicks off next week at the Boston Convention Center and runs through August 1.