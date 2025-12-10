Boston Medical Center security guard critically injured in stabbing outside hospital

A man was ordered held on $50,000 bail after he allegedly stabbed a Boston Medical Center security guard during an altercation outside of the hospital on Wednesday.

Prosecutors arrested 37-year-old Branden Bannister and charged him with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and trafficking cocaine over 18 grams.

Bannister hid from view during his arraignment.

According to prosecutors, video shows Bannister walking up to a security officer, who responded by pushing him away. Bannister can allegedly be seen reaching for his pocket, which prompted the officers to deploy pepper spray.

Boston Medical Center stabbing

A Suffolk County prosecutor said in court that safety officers were attempting to get Bannister under control outside of the facility when one security guard realized he had been stabbed in the right leg. He began hopping toward the hospital entrance and escorted himself to a trauma room.

A second security guard was slashed in his protective vest.

While searching Bannister, police allegedly found a bag with a "white rock-like substance" believed to be crack cocaine.

Branden Bannister arrest

Bannister's defense attorney Tanvi Verma said he was at the hospital for the birth of his child when the altercation occurred.

"He was in the hospital room with the mother of his child while she was in labor. She asked him to leave the room, and he did with his items," the defense attorney said. "As he was leaving the room, he was stopped by hospital security. They accused him of taking items that werne't his. They were his. And that's when the altercation occurred."

Cari Medina, executive vice president of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, said the attack is part of a troubling trend in the area.

"We need our healthcare institutions and our state leaders alike to do more to protect the frontline workers who keep our healthcare system running," Medina said.

Banister is expected back in court next month.