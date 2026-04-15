Some Boston Medical Center Brighton ICU patients evacuated after fire

Some patients had to be evacuated from the intensive care unit at the Brighton branch of Boston Medical Center early Wednesday morning following a fire.

It happened overnight at the facility on Cambridge Street that was previously known as St. Elizabeth's.

According to a spokesperson for BMC, there was a fire in an electrical room at the hospital but it has since been contained.

The hospital said that all patients and staff are safe.

Power is currently unavailable is some parts of the hospital. As a result, some patients are being brought to other hospitals, including the main campus of Boston Medical Center.

According to the hospital, some planned elective procedures and outpatient appointments will need to be rescheduled.

No ambulance patients are being accepted at BMC Brighton at this time.

No further information on the fire is currently available.