Mayor Wu expands Tuition Free Community College Program

By Brandon Truitt

BOSTON - College acceptance emails are going out this week and it's bringing renewed attention to the cost of higher education in the United States. 

Just this week, it was reported that Ivy League universities were approaching $90,000 dollars a year for the first time in their history. Other prominent liberal arts schools are not far behind. 

Jackie Jenkins-Scott is the Interim President of Roxbury Community College and said, "The cost of a college education far outpaces the cost of living everywhere. So cost is always a factor." 

RCC is one of six schools taking part in the city's tuition free program. 

Just this week, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced an expansion to her Tuition Free Community College Program. The move will allocate an additional $4 million to the program and open it up to any Boston resident looking to pursue courses, including DACA students. 

"As cost effective as community college is, it is still very challenging for many families," said Jenkins-Scott. "The mayor's expansion of this program is actually vital to retention, to keeping people in school." 

In a statement, Mayor Wu's office said this expansion, "is a critical step in ensuring more of our city's residents are eligible to pursue a higher education right here in the City. This funding will increase community college enrollment and connect more residents with quality jobs." 

First published on March 31, 2023 / 5:42 PM

